TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WATE) — Four people were arrested and a large amount of methamphetamine was seized at a Tazewell motel on Tuesday.

An investigation by the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office led deputies to determine that a woman who was wanted in Alabama on probation violation for trafficking methamphetamine was staying at the Imperial Inn in Tazewell.

Investigators observed the woman, identified as Mary Lipfird, inside a rented motel room with narcotics in plain view, the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook.

Approximately 292 grams of methamphetamine were seized. Eight grams of a substance believed to be heroin were also recovered, along with tablets that were believed to be ecstasy. Nearly $1,400 in cash believed to be profits from drug sales was also confiscated.

Mary E. Lipfird, Allison G. Lipfird, Tiffany A. Slezak and Gregg Martinez Sr were arrested following the operation.