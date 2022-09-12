CUMBERLAND GAP, Tenn. (WATE) — Cumberland Gap is getting ready for a busy weekend with three festivals taking place on one day.

For the last Saturday in September, three events have joined together to create a “triple-threat festival weekend for the entire family.” The Last Saturday Antique Event, and The Harvest Moon Festival, and The Mountain Fiesta will all take place on Sept. 24.

The Last Saturday in September: Antique, Arts and Crafts Event will bring more than 30 vendors from Kentucky, Tennessee and Virginia to Colwyn and Lynn Avenues from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. This antique event takes place twice a year in Cumberland Gap.

The Harvest Moon Festival, which is presented by the Cumberland Gap Artists’ Co-op, will run from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The festival is meant to allow people to celebrate fall in Cumberland Gap Historical Park. It will feature wine from Nine Lakes Wine Company from Tazewell, Tennessee. In addition, artworks from tri-state area artists and artisans and a wide range of vendors.

The 5th Annual Mountain Fiesta goes from 10:00 am to 9:00 pm, featuring high-quality live music. Several Grammy nominees and two international groups will perform during the event. One of the international groups is Los Utrera. They are from the El Hato community of Veracruz, Mexico, and play in the style of Son Jarocho, which is a folk music and dance tradition that draws from Spanish, African, and indigenous influences. The other international group is The Malina Brothers, who are coming to Cumberland Gap from the Czech Republic. This group represents a long tradition of “Czech interest in American string band music and boasts decades of experience with bluegrass and old-time string music.”

CornMaiz String Band, Into the Fog, Joe Troop & Larry Bellorín, Rica Chicha, Appalatin, The LUA Project, and Dale Ann Bradley are also included in the festival’s lineup. Other performances planned include a traditional folk dance from Michoacan, Mexico called the Danza de los Viejitos, and a demonstration of Aztec culture from the group Danza Azteca Acitlalmichitli. There will also be a large offering of food vendors and artisans from all over the region and from Latin America.