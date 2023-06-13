TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WATE) — A home, once listed on East Tennessee Preservation Alliance’s Ten Endangered Heritage, is planned to be restored by a one-time $750,000 grant from the state, according to a news release from the Claiborne County Chamber and ECD Foundation.

State Representatives Gary Hicks and Dennis Powers announced the State appropriation that will help build and create the Claiborne Heritage Center.

The foundation has been working on the plans for development since purchasing the house in 2018. The home was vacant for 15 years when the foundation bought it at a delinquent tax sale, Barger said.

While the foundation worked to put up a new roof, cleaned the stone and remortared places on the home, the newly allocated funds will allow the foundation to repair and restore the building with a new structure on the back.

Chairman of the Claiborne County Chamber of Commerce Bob Barger explained the house has an extensive history. The home, also known as the Graham-Kivett Home, is one of the oldest in Claiborne County and the oldest to exist in Tazewell. It was built in 1810 by William Graham, an Irish immigrant, who helped found the town of Tazewell.

The Graham-Kivett Home. (Claiborne County Chamber and ECD Foundation) An electonic rendering of what the Claiborne Heritage Center will look like. (Claiborne County Chamber and ECD Foundation)

The Kivett family lived in the home during the early 1900s, until John Kivett’s death in 2005. Barger added the family frequently shared a special guest that stayed at the home.

“They always told the story that Ulysses S. Grant stayed in the home during the Civil War. And so, we believe that to be true. So it’s very historic home,” he said.

The home has been on the National Register of Historic Places since 1975, according to the foundation, but both the home and new structure are planned to include displays, artifacts and a timeline of the county’s history.

Once the restoration and construction is complete, the foundation said the home will be a permanent office for the Claiborne Economic Partnership that oversees the Claiborne County Chamber of Commerce, Economic and Community Development Board and Tourism Commission.

In addition to offering a large gathering room, it is anticipated to be open to the public and be a key “point of interest” in Claiborne County, the foundation said.