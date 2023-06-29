KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A hiker was rescued by the Tennessee National Guard after a medical emergency on a hiking trail just north of the Tennessee border in Virginia.

Just after 10 a.m. on June 28, the Tennessee National Guard and the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency were told that a 22-year-old hiker, suffering head trauma, needed immediate medical aid. According to the National Guard, the hiker was in a remote area of the Cumberland Gap National Historic Park, along a hiking trail, just north of the Tennessee border in Virginia.

The 1-230th Assault Helicopter Battalion, in Knoxville, assembled a flight crew, prepared a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter, and went to rescue the hiker. The crew left from Joint Base McGhee-Tyson shortly after 11 a.m. and arrived at the rescue sister 25 minutes later. They were able to quickly find the injured hiker and the park rangers who were rendering first aid.

Sgt. 1st Class Giovanni DeZuani, a fight paramedic with the Tennessee Army National Guard, is hoisted into a hovering Blackhawk helicopter with an injured hiker who is immobilized and protected on a Skedco stretcher, during a rescue at the Cumberland Gap National Historic Park, June 28. (Submitted photo)

An injured hiker and a Tennessee Army National Guard flight paramedic are hoisted into a Blackhawk helicopter during a rescue at the Cumberland Gap National Historic Park, June 28. (Submitted photo)

Crew Chief Sgt. Nicholas Kannard lowered flight paramedics, Sgt. 1st Class Giovanni DeZuani and Sgt. 1st Class Tracy Banta, to the ground to prepare the hiker for travel.

The hiker was put on a specially-designed stretcher and hoisted into the helicopter along with a flight paramedic. The second paramedic was then hoisted up and they flew to the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville. At UTMC, the hiker was rushed into the emergency room according to the national guard.

Overall, the rescue took less than 90 minutes.