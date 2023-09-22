TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WATE) — A 23-year-old contractor of Logan Communications suffered an electric shock on Thursday while working a job at the intersection of Gray Street and Claiborne Street, according to the Tazewell Police Department.

The lineman or electronics technician was part of a crew pulling fiber optic cabling when he apparently came into contact with a high-voltage line on the power pole. The other crew member ran for help while a citizen called 911, TPD said.

Along with TPD, Tazewell- New Tazewell Fire/ Rescue, Claiborne E.M.S., and Powell Valley Electric Company responded to the report of an electrocution incident behind Walters State Community College – Claiborne Campus, just before 4 p.m.

Crews successfully removed the man – who was alive – and took him to the hospital, where he was later transferred by Lifestar to Knoxville for further treatment.

“We’re hopeful for a successful recovery although the extent of his injuries are unknown,” TPD stated in its Thursday release. “It’s important to note how the quick response of everyone to this incident was imperative in his rescue. A special thank you to the often unnoticed linemen who work to keep everyone connected thank you PVEC.”

The lineman’s condition was unknown as of Friday morning.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been updated.