KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man has been charged after a young boy died and several others were injured in a boat crash on Norris Lake in July.

Norman Joe Sturgill has been indicted by a Claiborne County Grand Jury on one count of vehicular homicide by intoxication and 12 counts of reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon. According to court documents, he was operating a vessel while intoxicated at the time of the crash.

The crash took place on July 22 when two boats, a 24-foot Chaparral and 19-foot Triton Bass Boat, collided near the Norris Landing Marina according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency. TWRA said both people from the Triton were ejected and swam to shore.

Conner Catlett, 13, died as a result of the collision and the other people involved had non-life-threatening injuries.

Sturgill received the count of vehicular homicide for the death of the child. He also received one count of reckless endangerment for each person who was involved in the crash. According to court documents, seven juveniles and five adults were in “imminent danger of death or serious bodily injury” as a result of Sturgill’s actions.

“The Catlett’s are relieved at the arrest of Norman Joe Sturgill for Aggravated Vehicular Homicide. We look forward to some small amount of justice for Conner and the family, as well as for the other children and adults involved. We have great faith in District Attorney General Effler and his staff, and hope for a speedy and just resolution in this immense and unnecessary tragedy. The Bosch Law Firm