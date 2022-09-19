TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WATE) — A man who is among the trio accused in the murder of a Claiborne County man last year has agreed to a plea deal.

28-year-old Patrick Smith was charged with second-degree murder, aggravated robbery, and conspiracy to commit robbery in connection with the death of Aaron Massengill. According to DA Jared Effler, Smith entered a guilty plea for second-degree murder. He was sentenced to 45 years in prison.

In August, another one of the trio, Courtney Gilpin, agreed to a plea on felony murder and robbery charges. She was sentenced to 50 years.

The third suspect, Jimmy Lee Riffe, is facing charges including first-degree murder, aggravated robbery, and conspiracy to commit robbery. Riffe is expected in court on November 7.

Massengill’s body was discovered on February 22, 2021, along Ferguson Ridge Road. Prior to his body being found, Massengill had been reported missing and many donated money to go toward a reward for his safe return. The community has also gathered to show support for Massengill’s family. In March, Aaron’s Army held a ‘Ride for Aaron’ event to show support for Massengill’s family and friends.