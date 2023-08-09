KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency has announced that the primary public access point to Norris Lake in Claiborne County has reopened nearly three weeks ahead of schedule.

The Willard J. Brogan Access Area was closed in mid-July for renovations, which included grading, paving, and striping for a new parking area. Originally scheduled to last 45 days, the project was completed in just 21 days.

The renovation project added 56 parking spaces, 36 boat trailer parking spaces and 20 vehicle parking spaces, bringing the total available parking spaces to 91. The second phase of the project is planned for this winter, which will add another 30’ wide ramp.

To celebrate the completion of the first phase, there was a dedication ceremony on August 4, with striping of the parking area taking place over the weekend and reopening on Monday, August 7.

“This is phase one of an effort to start bringing fishing tournaments into the county and promoting our regions,” said Claiborne County Mayor Joe Brooks at the dedication ceremony.

The improvement project’s funding was provided through a $316,761.23 grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission, the TWRA, Claiborne County Government and the Powell Valley Electrical Cooperative.

The access area is owned by the Tennessee Valley Authority and licensed to TWRA and Claiborne County.