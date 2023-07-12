KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency has announced that the primary public access point to Norris Lake in Claiborne County will be closed for several weeks for improvements.

Brogan’s Access Area on Norris Lake will be temporarily closed from July 17 through August 30. The TWRA shared that the improvements coming to the access area include grading, paving, and striping for a new parking area for additional vehicle and trailer parking.

Claiborne County Mayor Joe Brooks wrote on social media that he hopes the improvement will be completed sooner than August 30, and asks for people to be patient during the closure.

“This project has been a long time coming and the parking area upgrades are greatly needed. Understanding the long-term benefits of this project during this time will hopefully ease the pain of having the ramp closed during this time,” Brooks wrote.

The improvement project’s funding was provided by the Appalachian Regional Commission, the TWRA, Claiborne County Government and the Powell Valley Electrical Cooperative.

The TWRA added that the actual boat ramp at Brogran’s Access Area will be replaced “during the upcoming winter pool.”