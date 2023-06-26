KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One person was killed and several injured following a crash in Claiborne County on Saturday, June 24.

According to a Tennessee Highway Patrol preliminary report, a 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee crossed the center line, and passed in a “no passing” zone on State Highway 33. The report goes on to say that the Jeep then hit a 1995 Ford F-150 head-on. The Jeep spun from the initial impact and hit a 2018 Mercedes G25.

The THP report lists that charges are pending against the driver of the Jeep, Brett Cook, 24, of Tennessee. The driver of Ford, Toby Walker, 51, was killed upon initial impact. The report added that Cook, his two passengers, and the driver of the Mercedes were injured. Two children were also inside the Mercedes, the report does not list if they were injured.

In addition, everyone with the expectation of Cook was reported as wearing a seatbelt.

The THP is handling the investigation with assistance from the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Department.