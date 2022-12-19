CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Half a dozen people are under arrest in Claiborne County amid an investigation into the sale of illegal narcotics.
On Friday, Dec. 16, the sheriff’s office executed two search warrants in support of “Operation Grinchmas” that they say resulted in those arrests.
In addition to the arrests, officers collected 93 guns, more than half a pound of meth, heroin and marijuana, and “a large quantity” of prescription medications as a result of the search warrants. Detectives also seized $2,500 in U.S. currency, the office said.
The Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office said in a release that the warrants are the result of long-term narcotics investigations.
Judicial records show the following six people arrested and the charges each face.
Brandon Chase Meyers, 38, of Tazewell
- POSS. SCH 1 FOR RESALE, Felony
- POSS. OF SCH 3 FOR RESALE, Felony
- POSS OF METH FOR RESALE, Felony
- POSS. OF SCH 4, Misdemeanor
- POSS OF FIREARM IN COMM. DANGEROUS FELON (140 COUNTS), Felony
- MAINTAINING A DWELLING WHERE DRUGS ARE SOLD, Felony
- POSS. OF PROHIBITED. WEAPON (SAWED OFF), Felony
Peggy Ruth Meyers, 66 of Tazewell
Charges unknown at this time.
Roger Dale Coffey, 50, of New Tazewell
- POSS OF SCH 1 FOR RESALE, Misdemeanor
- POSS OF SCHEDULE 3 FOR RESALE, Felony
- POSS OF METH FOR RESALE, Felony
- POSS OF SCH 5 FOR RESALE, Felony
- POSS OF SCH 6 FOR RESALE, Felony
Sarah Jane Ramsey, 33 of New Tazewell
- POSS. OF SCH 1 FOR RESALE Felony
- POSS OF SCH 3 FOR RESALE Felony
- POSS OF SCH 5 FOR RESALE Felony
- POSS OF SCH 6 FOR RESALE Felony
- POSS OF METH FOR RESALE Felony
Heather Nicole Twigg, 34 of Tazewell
- FTA- POSS OF METHAMPHETAMINE, Misdemeanor
- POSS OF SCH 1 FOR RESALE, Felony
- POSS OF SCH 3 FOR RESALE, Felony
- POSS OF SCH 5 FOR RESALE, Felony
- POSS OF METH FOR RESALE, Felony
- POSS OF SCH 6 FOR RESALE, Felony
- CAPIAS- POSS OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Tina Jo Parks, 41 of Tazewell
- RESISTING STOP FRISK Misdemeanor
- POSS METH SALE AND DELIVERY Felony
Joey Eugene Sturgill, 56 of New Tazewell
- RESISTING STOP FRISK, misdemeanor
- POSSESSION METH SALE AND DELIVERY, Felony
The investigation remains ongoing.