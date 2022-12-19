93 guns were collected during Operation Grinchmas by the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office.

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Half a dozen people are under arrest in Claiborne County amid an investigation into the sale of illegal narcotics.

On Friday, Dec. 16, the sheriff’s office executed two search warrants in support of “Operation Grinchmas” that they say resulted in those arrests.

In addition to the arrests, officers collected 93 guns, more than half a pound of meth, heroin and marijuana, and “a large quantity” of prescription medications as a result of the search warrants. Detectives also seized $2,500 in U.S. currency, the office said.

The Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office said in a release that the warrants are the result of long-term narcotics investigations.

Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office served 2 warrants as the result of a longterm narcotics investigation in that county. 7 people were arrested and dozens of guns and drugs were seized.

Judicial records show the following six people arrested and the charges each face.

Brandon Meyers (Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office) Brandon Chase Meyers, 38, of Tazewell POSS. SCH 1 FOR RESALE, Felony

POSS. OF SCH 3 FOR RESALE, Felony

POSS OF METH FOR RESALE, Felony

POSS. OF SCH 4, Misdemeanor

POSS OF FIREARM IN COMM. DANGEROUS FELON (140 COUNTS), Felony

MAINTAINING A DWELLING WHERE DRUGS ARE SOLD, Felony

POSS. OF PROHIBITED. WEAPON (SAWED OFF), Felony

Peggy Ruth Meyers (Courtesy Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office) Peggy Ruth Meyers, 66 of Tazewell Charges unknown at this time.

Roger Dale Coffey (Courtesy Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office) Roger Dale Coffey, 50, of New Tazewell POSS OF SCH 1 FOR RESALE, Misdemeanor

POSS OF SCHEDULE 3 FOR RESALE, Felony

POSS OF METH FOR RESALE, Felony

POSS OF SCH 5 FOR RESALE, Felony

POSS OF SCH 6 FOR RESALE, Felony

Sarah Jane Ramsey (Courtesy Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office) Sarah Jane Ramsey, 33 of New Tazewell POSS. OF SCH 1 FOR RESALE Felony

POSS OF SCH 3 FOR RESALE Felony

POSS OF SCH 5 FOR RESALE Felony

POSS OF SCH 6 FOR RESALE Felony

POSS OF METH FOR RESALE Felony

Heather Nicole Twigg (Courtesy Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office) Heather Nicole Twigg, 34 of Tazewell FTA- POSS OF METHAMPHETAMINE, Misdemeanor

POSS OF SCH 1 FOR RESALE, Felony

POSS OF SCH 3 FOR RESALE, Felony

POSS OF SCH 5 FOR RESALE, Felony

POSS OF METH FOR RESALE, Felony

POSS OF SCH 6 FOR RESALE, Felony

CAPIAS- POSS OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

Tina Jo Parks (Courtesy Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office) Tina Jo Parks, 41 of Tazewell RESISTING STOP FRISK Misdemeanor

POSS METH SALE AND DELIVERY Felony

Joey Eugene Sturgill (Courtesy Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office) Joey Eugene Sturgill, 56 of New Tazewell RESISTING STOP FRISK, misdemeanor

POSSESSION METH SALE AND DELIVERY, Felony

The investigation remains ongoing.