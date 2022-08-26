KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tazewell Police Department is searching for a missing 52-year-old who hasn’t been seen since April.

Ralph Lee Clark was reported missing by his father in Tazewell, Tenn. on April 29, according to TPD. On April 22, Clark left home after a family argument and the police department said he was last known to have checked into Knox Area Rescue Ministries. His father’s truck was recovered near that location, according to police.

Clark has no cell phone. TPD said all leads have been exhausted and they are seeking help from the public.

This is a developing story. Download the WATE 6 News app to get updates sent to your phone.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Lt. Detective Josh Fields at Tazewell Police Department (423) 626-5104 ext: 204.

Authorities say nearly 400 people go missing in Tennessee each year. That’s 5 people for every 100,000. Check this list of people missing from East Tennessee to see if you can help locate someone.