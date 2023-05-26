NEW TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WATE) — At least six people were arrested in a Claiborne County Criminal and Drug Investigations operation with a U.S Marshals task force according to the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials added that a four-year-old child was also found in a home involved in drug trafficking and taken by law enforcement.

The Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook about the operation that happened on Friday between its Criminal Investigations Division, the Drug Investigations Division, and the United States Marshals Service Smoky Mountain Fugitive Task Force. The operation was focused on the arrests of several people who were wanted on violent felony arrest warrants, the sheriff’s office said.

The post adds that some individuals were arrested on “a host” of new charges, and a four-year-old child was taken from a residence involved in drug trafficking.

“This operation highlights the success of the partnership between the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office and the United States Marshals Service. The Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office currently has two Detectives attached to the United States Marshals Service Smokey Mountains Fugitive Task Force.” Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to the sheriff’s office, the following individuals were arrested on charges:

Mark A. Henseler , 44, of New Tazewell – Violation of the sex offender registry

Charles Monroe Brooks, 60, of New Tazewell – Violation of parole, (original charges first-degree murder and felony escape)

Andrew Paul Martinez, 31, of Tazewell – Aggravated robbery and aggravated assault

Michael Anthony Martinez , 35, of New Tazewell- Possession of schedule I, II, III, V, and VI controlled substances for sale and delivery, maintaining a dwelling where drugs are sold or kept, aggravated child endangerment.

Gregg Martinez Sr. , 56, of New Tazewell- Possession of schedule I, II, III, V, and VI controlled substances for sale and delivery, maintaining a dwelling where drugs are sold or kept.

Asia LeShae Damron, 27, of New Tazewell- Possession of schedule I, II, III, V, and VI controlled substances for sale and delivery, maintaining a dwelling where drugs are sold or kept, aggravated child endangerment.

According to Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office, the mission of the Smoky Mountain Fugitive Task Force is to locate and arrest violent fugitives across the Eastern District of Tennessee.