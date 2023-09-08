CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — The Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was reportedly stabbed to death Friday morning.

The sheriff’s office said the stabbing happened at a home on the north side of Claiborne County in the Speedwell area. Deputies responded to the home after a 911 call reported that someone had been stabbed.

When deputies arrived, they found a man being treated by EMS. He was pronounced dead at the scene. This victim’s body was taken to the Knox County Regional Forensic Center for an autopsy.

According to the sheriff’s office, criminal investigators were in the process of interviewing potential witnesses and collecting evidence.

Based on preliminary evidence, CCSO said it is not believed that the victim knew the other person involved in the incident and there is no danger to the general public.