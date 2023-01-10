KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A silver alert has been issued for a woman with a medical condition missing from Claiborne County.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Christine Haun, 36, has a condition that may impair her ability to return safely without assistance. She was last seen in the area of Bug Hole Road in Cumberland Gap. The TBI says she was wearing a black jacket, two dark-colored shirts and black pants.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office at 423-626-2501 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Authorities say nearly 400 people go missing in Tennessee each year. That’s five people for every 100,000. Check this list of people missing from East Tennessee to see if you can help locate someone.

