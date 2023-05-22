NEW TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WATE) – Did you feel it? A small earthquake was reported in the early hours of Sunday in Claiborne County.

According to the United States Geographical Survey, the 2.8 magnitude quake occurred just before 2 a.m. on Sunday roughly 9 miles west-southwest of New Tazewell.

An impact summary describes the intensity as ‘weak.’ The depth is listed at 10.75 miles.

The USGS encourages those who live in the area who may have felt the earthquake to report their experience online. Click here to do so.

“Did you feel it?” reports give scientists access to a larger quantity of data and help provide data in areas where there may be no seismic instruments.