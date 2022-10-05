NEW TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tazewell/New Tazewell Fire Department will soon receive a new fire truck.

The department shared on Facebook Tuesday that the truck would be delivered by next Thursday, October 13.

The grant for the truck has been in the works for over two years, according to the fire department.

(Tazewell/New Tazewell Fire Department) (Tazewell/New Tazewell Fire Department)

In the post, the fire department shared images of a black and red firetruck, with ornamented, metallic lettering on the side.

The department says that the owner of the company is in Ohio, but an update is expected later in the week.

This is not the first new truck for the area recently. Earlier this year, the North Tazewell Volunteer Fire Department received two donated fire trucks.