TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WATE) — A fire at a motel in Tazewell injured 4 officers, including the chief of the Tazewell Police Department.

Tazewell Police Chief Jeremy Myers said he and 3 other officers are suffering from smoke inhalation they received while rescuing two people at the Imperial Inn on US Route 25E.

A detective passing by the motel around 1:20 p.m. Friday called in the fire. Tazewell Police learned that two tenants were inside the motel and went inside to get them out of the building.

The department used an extinguisher from their cruiser to put out the fire before the fire department arrived, according to Myers.

“The fire was contained to two rooms and is believed to be electrical in nature,” Myers said.