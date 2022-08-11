TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WATE) — A Tazewell police officer was injured while making an arrest near Elk Street Thursday, Aug. 11.

Sgt. Andrew Sturgill, a Tazewell police officer, was conducting a traffic stop at the corner of Elk Street and Mimosa Street. The driver, Danny Williams, was reported to be driving a maroon Dodge Caravan with temporary Florida license plates.

According to Tazewell Police Department, Williams fled on foot and attempted to enter a home that was on the corner.

Tazewell police reported that Sturgill chased Williams to the front steps of the home. There was a struggle between the two that led to both of them falling down the stairs, and Sturgill breaking his ankle.

According to Tazewell police, Sturgill informed the police department that he was injured and asked for assistance.

Tazewell police said Williams still attempted to leave, but Sturgill was able to arrest him.

Tazewell police and Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office responded to the assistance call and took Williams into custody at Claiborne County Jail.

Sturgill was taken to Claiborne Medical Center for treatment.

Williams will be charged with driving with a suspended license, assaulting a police officer, resisting stop, halt, frisk or arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia and scheduled II controlled substance, and introduction of contraband into a penal facility.