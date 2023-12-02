TAZEWELL Tenn. (WATE) — On April 24, 2023, the North Tazewell Volunteer Fire Department lost one of their own in the line of duty. To commemorate Capt. Roy Lee Sewell for his service, the fire department dedicated Fire Engine 606 to him on Saturday.

Named after Capt. Sewell’s own call numbers, it has a big legacy to uphold. The truck will serve its community the same way Sewell did before he died.

“Every time we go down the street with this fire truck everybody is going to know what this is all about,” said LaRoy Brandt, Tazewell Volunteer Fire Chief.

“And it will just be a constant reminder to us that this is the part of Roy we’re going to keep with us,” said Brad Lott, Tazewell Volunteer assistant Fire Chief.

Sewell’s unit thought of him as a brother.

“I basically watched him grow from a young kid to a young man… father, husband and we were really proud of him,” said Lott.

Sewell was 27 years old when he passed away this year responding to call when his fire engine overturned. He is survived by his family, wife, and two children.

His son was born on Father’s Day, two months after Sewell’s passing.

On Saturday, they participated in a Push-In ceremony, a fire station tradition that dates to the 19th century, celebrating the arrival of a new unit.

“It not only celebrates Roy but recognizes everyone’s commitment to serving their community,” said Brandt.

Unlike most push-in ceremonies, they did so while mourning the loss of their captain.

“This is kind of a time for us to regroup and focus and check on each other, and love on each other and just support each other in this loss,” said Lott.

While they are still mourning the loss of Capt. Sewell, the Tazewell Volunteer fire department looked at the event as a celebration of his legacy, and a chance to be together since his passing.