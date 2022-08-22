TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WATE) — A woman, from a prior encounter at a bank Friday, was arrested at a Frostee Freeze on North Broad Street early Monday, according to the Tazewell Police Department.

Tazewell Police Officer Dylan Keck responded to the Frostee Freeze Drive-In on 1617 North Broad Street for a possible burglary in process at 2:04 a.m.

When Keck arrived at the scene, one of the windows was reported to be broken with a shovel sticking out of it.

Keck said he spoke with a witness from a nearby McDonald’s, who observed the burglary attempt. Police identified the suspect as 24-year-old Brooke Short-Jongeward of Tazewell.

The witness said they had an altercation with Short-Jongeward earlier.

According to Keck, Short-Jongeward was seen walking back toward the Frostee Freeze. Keck tried to detain Jongeward, but there was a struggle during the arrest.

After the struggle, Keck was able to arrest Short-Jongeward and retrieved video footage from Frostee Freeze on the incident.

Tazewell Police Department said that Short-Jongeward was confirmed as the person who was “acting suspiciously” at a First Century Bank on Friday, Aug. 19.