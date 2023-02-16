KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced Thursday that a missing woman that was the subject of a Silver Alert was found dead.

Christine Haun (Photo via TBI)

Christine Haun, 36, was found dead earlier this week in Claiborne County.

“Thank you for helping us get the word out about the search for her,” the agency wrote in the announcement. “Our hearts go out to her family.”

A Silver Alert for her was issued on Jan. 10 after Haun was last seen in the area of Bug Hole Road in Cumberland Gap. The Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office said a body had been in the northern part of the county as part of an active investigation.

Authorities say nearly 400 people go missing in Tennessee each year. That’s five people for every 100,000.