CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — A three-year-old in Claiborne County died Wednesday in what Sheriff Bob Brooks called an accidental shooting.

Brooks said that an accidental shooting occurred at a home on Doe Court off of Barren Creek Road Wednesday morning. The child was airlifted to UT Medical Center and pronounced dead.

Anthony Adams

The father of the child, Anthony Adams, was taken into custody and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a prohibited weapon, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance.

The incident remains under investigation by the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.