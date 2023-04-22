KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Traffic was blocked for some traveling near Harrogate and Middlesboro on Saturday after a tractor trailer overturned, blocking the roadway, according to a report.
Reports of the blockage near the Cumberland Tunnel began just before 3 p.m., with WRIL saying the northbound lanes of Highway 25E between Middlesboro Kentucky and Knoxville Tennessee were blocked.
Cumberland Gap Tunnel personnel and Middlesboro Police are on the scene, WRIL added.
The Tennessee Department of Transportation’s SmartWay map showed traffic backing on Highway 25E up into Harrogate from just before the Cumberland Gap Tunnel. The map also showed some traffic backing up across the state line in Middlesboro.
According to WRIL, the roadway will be shut down for “an extended period of time.”