Claiborne County officials monitoring possible exposure at Midway Elementary

NEW TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WATE) – Claiborne County Schools say students and employees at one local elementary school could have been exposed to COVID-19.

The possible exposure at Midway Elementary School happened on March 9th, 11th, 12th, and 13th. The school system says they were notified of the possible exposure on Monday, March 23.

All students and employees at the elementary school are being told to quarantine and shelter-in-place 14 days through Friday, March 27.

The school system saying anyone exhibiting any COVID-19 symptoms should contact their family physician. All Claiborne County Schools are closed through April 24 in accordance with Gov. Bill Lee’s recommendation.