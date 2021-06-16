Claiborne County pursuit leads to 4 arrested, 1 officer injured

NEW TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WATE) — Four people have been arrested following a high-speed pursuit in Claiborne County, according to the Sheriff’s office.

Elizabeth Walker (28), Kevin Lawson (37), Jeremy Walker (34) and Clyde Tuttle (54) have been charged with resisting arrest. Elizabeth Walker also has been charged with aggravated assault on a police officer, felony evading arrest, possession of methamphetamine and vandalism over $1,000.00.

Police attempted to stop a 2002 Saturn Vue on Old Highway 33 around midnight but the vehicle refused to stop. The pursuit traveled through the City of New Tazewell and Tazewell at speeds about 80 mph. The driver, Elizabeth Walker, also attempted to strike police vehicles. The Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office along with New Tazewell and Tazewell Police Departments were able to slow the SUV to a stop at the intersection of North Broad Street and Old Knoxville Road.

Once at a stop, Elizabeth Walker accelerated in reverse and struck a Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office vehicle. While fleeing, the SUV struck a City of Tazewell police officer who was outside of his vehicle. Claiborne County deputies were able to bring the vehicle to a final stop on Old Knoxville Road.