Claiborne County recovering from heavy flooding and closed roads

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — It’s much quieter weather Sunday night compared to Saturday after storms swept across East Tennessee.

The storms caused widespread flooding and left dozens of roads under water.

One area that was hit hard was Claiborne County.

Claiborne County Mayor Joe Brooks sent out a message early Sunday morning warning people to stay home and off the roads after high waters caused wash outs and dangerous road conditions.

Steve Westbrook has lived on Robinson Road in the New Tazewell area for 25 years.

“I’m just glad we live way up on a hill,” he said.

Water had taken out part of his driveway and washed debris into the road.

Westbrook said he hasn’t seen the roads this bad before.

“Not at this extent,” he said. “Never at this extent. We’ve had high waters before, but this, this is just amazing.”

His road wasn’t even the worst road in the county.

Westbrook said, “We’ve not been out, and she had to go to the store, and she came out she called me and said will you come out and look at the bottom of the driveway. I thought it was the road but I would have never of dreamed that there was enough water to wash that out of that holler.”

Claiborne County is still seeing the impact of Saturday night’s storms, with some roads looking like rivers.

Shaw Hallow Road was so bad, cars had to turn around because they couldn’t get through.

“We’ve been riding around a bit just checking out the water and we’ve seen a lot of creeks flooding, outer banks, a few slides,” said Patrick Hurley, who also lives in Tazewell. “The waters up around our house but not close to the house, but a lot of high water.”

Several people were stuck on the other side of Shaw Hollow Road, not able to walk or drive across the swift-moving water.

“It’s not high traffic,” said Westbrook. “Now, there’s a lot of people who live on the other side of this road who come into town. It’s just a shortcut.”

Westbrook said he only sees about ten to fifteen cars come by his house a day to drive the shortcut to town, but now it’s a shortcut people are going to have to avoid until the water subsides.