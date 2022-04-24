CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Clarksville Police Department is searching for a juvenile after a man was injured in a robbery that turned into a shooting Saturday night in Clarksville.

Police say just before 9:30 p.m. officers received a 911 call from a man staying at the GuestHouse Hotel saying he had been shot in the leg. Officers arrived on scene and saw three men running from the scene down Wilma Rudolph Boulevard.

Officers chased them on foot and were able to detain two of the three men that were seen fleeing from the scene. The two detained suspects were interviewed, and officers determined they were present but not responsible for the robbery and shooting incident. Both men were not charged.

According to Clarksville police, detectives have taken out a juvenile petition for a 16-year-old from Nashville for Especially Aggravated Robbery. Officials say the juvenile used to live in Clarksville and detectives are working with other agencies to locate him at this time.

The victim, meanwhile, was LifeFlighted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment. His condition is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to call Detective Henry at 931-648-0656 ext. 5343. Those looking to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward can call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipsline at 931-645-8477 or click here to submit an anonymous tip.