HARRIMAN, Tenn. (WATE) – Afternoon and evening classes were canceled Thursday at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology in Harriman after police were notified of a threat made to a student.

The call came into police dispatch around 12:45 p.m. Officers then went to campus and talked with administration. As a precaution, law enforcement secured the building and classes for the rest of the day were canceled.

The Harriman Police Department is investigating the alleged threats.