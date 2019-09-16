Claxton Elementary dismisses early after water main break

CLINTON, Tennessee (WATE) – School officials with Claxton Elementary School were made aware there was an issue with the water when of their janitors went to fill up a mop bucket and realized there was none.

“Around noon we found out that there had been a water main break here in the Claxton community and we had to start following dismissal policy,” said Communications and Marketing Director for Anderson County Schools, Ryan Sutton. “When there is no water in the school, the students can no longer use the restroom.”

Clinton Utility Board’s General Manager, Greg Fay, said a six-inch PVC waterline was damaged when a contractor drilled too far on a new gas line installation on Edgemoor Road between Tori Kait and Mockingbird Hills Lane.

CUB will now have to repair a 20-foot section of that PVC waterline – leaving around 60 customers and Claxton Elementary without water.

Fay expects the water to be turned off for an estimated six-hours while crews work to repair the pipe.

The following streets may be affected: