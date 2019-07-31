Claxton Elementary theft suspect arrested after brief pursuit, some materials recovered

Joseph Tyler Watson. (KCSO)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect in the recent theft of landscaping materials at Claxton Elementary was arrested by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office after a brief pursuit.

Joseph Tyler Watson, 28, of Claxton, was arrested Wednesday by KCSO after being identified by ACSO detectives as a suspect in the case.

ACSO obtained warrants for Watson’s arrest and received information he was staying at a home in Knox County off Raccoon Valley Road.

The information was shared with KCSO, whose officers pursued Watson.

After a brief foot pursuit, KCSO apprehended Watson.

Detectives were able to recover part of the stolen property taken from Claxton Elementary for its beautification project; authorities are still searching for the remaining items.

“The arrest of Watson is a testament to the cooperation and relationship between our office and Knox County,” stated ACSO Sheriff Russell Barker in a press release. “By working together we have made our streets safer. Detective Coleman did an amazing job quickly identifying the suspect and obtaining warrants. I am incredibly proud of the work he has done on this case.”

Watson is facing charges of theft of property, criminal trespassing, and violation of probation.

WATE 6 On Your Side is working to learn more on this case and will update with additional details as they’re made available.

