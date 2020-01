CLAXTON (WATE) – A Claxton man was arrested Friday for his role in a Christmas Day burglary in Claxton.

Holden Fritz, 22, Claxton, was arrested and charged with burglary, theft of property and vandalism in connection with a burglary at Claxton storage, next to Ben’s Mobile Homes.

Following the investigation, detectives identified Fritz as the main suspect and quickly apprehended him.

Fritz is being held at the Anderson County Detention Facility on a $30,000 bond.