CLAXTON, Tenn. (WATE) — A Claxton thrift shop will stay in business thanks to a new owner after one of the original owners, Jason Kuhn, died in an ATV accident.

He is survived by his wife and their two kids, along with the shop he built. It was emotionally and financially hard for Dusty Kuhn to keep the store open on her own, so, she looked for someone to take over. Now, the shop has a new owner, Jonathon Trotter, who ran a smaller shop in Oliver Springs.

He says he’s excited about the bigger space and keeping the owner’s dream alive. “She said that her husband built her a walk-in closet (talking about this store), and I realized that, in my opinion, this was her dream and I wanted to keep her dream alive.”

He added he plans to open a food pantry once the thrift store gets settled, and keeping the store’s name the same out of respect for the previous owners.