Clayton-Bradley Academy celebrates graduation at drive-in theater

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Clayton-Bradley Academy in Blount County held a drive-in graduation ceremony for the class of 2020.

The socially-distant graduation was held last night at the Parkway drive-in in Maryville.

“It’s definitely been unique. I think we’ve done the best we can and made it as enjoyable as we can understanding the circumstances especially this. I know there are a lot of people who put a lot of hard work into it. So I’m glad we get to have an in-person graduation at all.”

Clayton-Bradley Academy graduate Max Fields

Max Fields was one of the 10 graduates in this year’s graduating class at Clayton-Bradley academy.

Congratulations to all 2020 graduates!

