Cleaning your home when you’re living with someone with COVID-19

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — As more cases of COVID-19 are confirmed, the chances of living with someone who may have the virus increase.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say that if that happens, it’s important the person that is sick stays in a separate room and uses a separate bathroom. The CDC recommends leaving cleaning supplies for the sick person and have them eat in a different room.
When it comes to cleaning, the CDC recommends soap and water first and then top off with a disinfectant. You should be tackling the common areas such as sinks, faucets, light switches, doorknobs and other areas you’re constantly touching.
Tracy Shelnutt, territory manager for Two Maids and a Mop in Birmingham, said they don’t recommend bleach because it can be a harmful chemical. Instead, they recommend a 99% disinfectant. They also say to clean several times a day.
“Make yourself a little list so that you know where you left off the day before to keep things disinfected. And every day when I go home, I take my clothes off in our mudroom and put it in the laundry,” Shelnutt said. “I use Lysol and spray the doorknobs, light switches — places we’re touching every single day.”
Shelnutt said it’s important to also make sure to clean the electronics, especially now that the kids are home. Those items should be your phone, TV remotes, laptops, keyboards and anything that is being touched every day.
For a full list from CDC on how to clean your home when someone is sick, click here.
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
- Coronavirus Timeline: State, county case counts continue to climb; deaths due to COVID-19 rise to 65 in TN
- CHART: Tennessee Department of Health’s count of coronavirus cases by day in state
- List: COVID-19 assessment sites in East Tennessee
- Watch Soon: Dr. Fauci on what’s next for the U.S. in the coronavirus battle
- Grocery stores working to keep shelves stocked during coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus in Knox: YMCA helping community with emergency child care camps
- Police in Texas arrest teen who claimed she was intentionally spreading coronavirus
- MEDIC Regional Blood Center adding more precautions during COVID-19 pandemic
- Father of immunocompromised daughter urges East Tennesseans to stay home amid coronavirus outbreak
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: UT Medical Center applies extra COVID-19 precautions
- The Tennessee coronavirus death toll rises to 72 with 4,138 COVID-19 cases statewide
- PSA: Knoxville, please stay at home
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County confirms two new deaths, total cases at 126
- Tennessee gov sees good news in virus model, urges vigilance
- Knoxvillians adhere to guidelines with social distance ‘tailgating’