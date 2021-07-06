Cleveland man dies in East Knoxville crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Cleveland, Tennessee, man is dead after crashing head-on into a car late Monday night on Asheville Highway in Knoxville. Brandon Williams, 24, was traveling west in a 1998 Dodge 1500 pickup truck near the Andrew Johnson Highway split just before 11 p.m.

Williams failed to maintain his lane and crossed into the path of an eastbound 2015 Chevy Silverado. The two vehicles crashed “head-on” according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol report.

Williams truck moved back into the westbound lane and was struck again by a westbound vehicle before all three vehicles came to a stop. Charges are pending against the other drivers.