Cleveland, TN Mayor Kevin Brooks tests positive for COVID-19

CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WATE) – Cleveland, Tennessee Mayor Kevin Brooks has released a statement after being diagnosed with COVID-19.
Brooks is being treated for the virus and double pneumonia in Tennova-Cleveland’s Medical intensive care unit. Brooks said in a statement released on his Facebook page that he was diagnosed with double pneumonia and later tested positive for COVID-19.
In the statement, the mayor encourages everyone to wear masks while in public and thanks the hospital staff for catching the original diagnosis of double pneumonia as well as the secondary diagnosis of COVID-19.
