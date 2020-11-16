‘Click It or Ticket’ seatbelt campaign resumes in Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Law enforcement agencies all around our region are joining the national “click it or ticket” campaign.

The seatbelt safety campaign officially gets underway Monday. It’s a two-week seat initiative to make drivers aware of the importance of wearing a seatbelt.

The Tennessee Highway Safety Office is partnering with agencies across the state.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration nearly 10,000 people who were not wearing their seatbelts were killed in crashes in 2018.

The campaign runs through the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.