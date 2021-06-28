Clint Black headlines 30th Pigeon Forge Patriot Festival

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) – Pigeon Forge is holding its 30th annual Patriot Festival this weekend.

The annual event featuring live music and fireworks will be held at Patriot Park beginning at 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Fleetwood Mac tribute band Brad Hudson Band & Rumours will kick off the performances at 5:30 p.m. before country music icon Clint Black hits the stage starting at 8:30 p.m.

The fireworks display will start at approximately 9:45. p.m.

Patriot Festival guests are welcome to bring lawn chairs and blankets. Umbrellas, tents, and coolers are not permitted. Food vendors will be available.

Free parking is provided at the Teaster Lane Municipal parking lot, and a free shuttle operates every 20 minutes between the lot and festival site.

