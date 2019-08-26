Clinton 12 Memorial Walk commemorating first integrated state-supported school

It’s an event commemorating a historic day in the South, the first students who integrated a state-supported high school.

Members of the Clinton 12 on Monday will be participating in a commemorative walk replicating the exact walk they so bravely made in 1956.

‘The Clinton 12’ were a dozen high school students who braved threats of violence to go to Clinton High School, the first state-supported school to integrate in Tennessee.

Again – this walk starts at Monday at 10 a.m. at the Green Mcadoo Cultural Center.

At the end, there will also be a special presentation in the Clinton Middle School gym.



