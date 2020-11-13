Clinton drive-thru food pantry helps veterans in need

CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) – The Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association is on a mission to hand out food to heroes in need as part of a years-long dedication to help Second Harvest Food Bank.
Veterans and any active duty personnel drove up and got a free box of food, all as a ‘thank you’ for their service to the country.
“Being a veteran, you walk away feeling awful good about yourself, that you did something like that. You haven’t stopped serving in some form or fashion.”Gordon Roy, Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association CH 18-12
“I think its super important, simply because you got a lot of veterans out there with PTSD. They need some support to try to not mask that but help them get through it. Every little bit helps,” said James Cardwell, a Vietnam veteran.
In the last year, the CVMA Chapter 18-12 has helped more than 500 veterans and their families.
