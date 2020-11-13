Clinton drive-thru food pantry helps veterans in need

CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) – The Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association is on a mission to hand out food to heroes in need as part of a years-long dedication to help Second Harvest Food Bank.

Veterans and any active duty personnel drove up and got a free box of food, all as a ‘thank you’ for their service to the country.

“Being a veteran, you walk away feeling awful good about yourself, that you did something like that. You haven’t stopped serving in some form or fashion.” Gordon Roy, Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association CH 18-12

“I think its super important, simply because you got a lot of veterans out there with PTSD. They need some support to try to not mask that but help them get through it. Every little bit helps,” said James Cardwell, a Vietnam veteran.

In the last year, the CVMA Chapter 18-12 has helped more than 500 veterans and their families.