Clinton High School closes to students for 2 days

CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) — Clinton High School will be closed to students on Monday and Tuesday due to illness, according to the Anderson County Schools Facebook page.

The post said that illness had resulted in the inability to get substitute teachers to fill classrooms which led to the decision to close for two days. Students will be expected to complete assigned work through Google Classrooms.

The school will be open to teachers and staff as normal. Classes will resume normally on Wednesday, Sept. 15.