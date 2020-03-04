Breaking News
At least 25 killed after tornadoes strike Middle Tennessee
1  of  2
Live Now
Your Local Election Headquarters Super Tuesday coverage. Latest on Super Tuesday and the Democratic presidential primary

Clinton, LaFollette utilities phone systems down for tornadoes, down fiber line

News
Posted: / Updated:
COVER PHOTO_Clinton Utilities Board worker shocked_CUB logo_0409_1554856079345.jpg.jpg

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The tornadoes that devastated parts of Middle Tennessee early Tuesday morning are continuing to affect phone systems across the state and here locally.

The Clinton Utilities Board is inoperative, and it remains unknown when those communications will be restored. CUB customers are asked to call an alternate phone number, 865-269-0459, for emergencies.

Verizon, Sprint or Cricket Wireless customers trying to reach LaFollette Utilities can call 423-449-8600. A downed fiber line is affecting the LUB telephone system.

Earlier today the University of Tennessee and Covenant Health had issues with their telephone systems because of the damaging storms.

MORE ONLINE | Covenant Health says hospital care, safety not affected by phone outages

MORE ONLINE | UT-Knoxville phones experiencing outage after service outage in Nashville

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter