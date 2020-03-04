Clinton, LaFollette utilities phone systems down for tornadoes, down fiber line

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The tornadoes that devastated parts of Middle Tennessee early Tuesday morning are continuing to affect phone systems across the state and here locally.
The Clinton Utilities Board is inoperative, and it remains unknown when those communications will be restored. CUB customers are asked to call an alternate phone number, 865-269-0459, for emergencies.
Verizon, Sprint or Cricket Wireless customers trying to reach LaFollette Utilities can call 423-449-8600. A downed fiber line is affecting the LUB telephone system.
Earlier today the University of Tennessee and Covenant Health had issues with their telephone systems because of the damaging storms.
