Clinton man arrested for filming police officer using restroom at WWE event

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A man is accused of recording a police officer using a bathroom at Thompson-Boling Arena.

Tyler Bolinger, 25. Source: Knox County Sheriff’s Office

Tyler Bolinger, 25, was arrested after an incident during Monday night’s WWE event.

A man flagging the officer down to say someone recorded him and others using the restroom. The officer was able to locate Bolinger and ask to see his phone.

Bolinger then admitting to taking a video and sending it out on Snapchat.

Bolinger was arrested on public intoxication and charged with unlawful photography.