Clinton man charged with child rape, incest

CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Clinton man on charges of child rape and incest.

Royce Scott Earley, 42, of Clinton was arrested Sunday night on three charges of rape of child and incest.

After obtaining a statement from a witness, ACSO detective Darrell Slater located Earley in his truck at the Mountain View boat ramp in Clinton. He was transported to the Criminal Investigations Division at the Sheriff’s Office and interviewed by Slater.

After the interview, an arrest warrant was obtained and Earley was placed in custody. He was transported to the Anderson County Detention Facility without incident.

“Anderson County is safer today because of the excellent work by Detective Slater. I want to thank the victim and witness in this case for their courage and bravery,” Anderson County Sheriff Russell Barker said.

The case is still under investigation at this time. Information about the victim will not be released because the victim is a minor child.

Earley is being held at the Anderson County Detention Facility on a $390,000 bond.