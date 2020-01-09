Clinton Middle School closed for second day after ‘substantial’ water leak

CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) – Clinton Middle School will be closed for the second consecutive day as clean-up continues for a water leak.

Classes were canceled Wednesday after four classrooms and the cafeteria had standing water.

Staff, custodians and teachers worked all day to remove the water but we’re told a contractor is still working to dry the moisture to make sure mold does not develop.

The school system calling off school again today for what they call an abundance of caution.