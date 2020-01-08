Clinton Middle School closed Wednesday after ‘substantial’ water leak

CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) – Students at Clinton Middle School won’t be in class Wednesday after a water leak on campus.

Anderson County Schools announced just before 6 a.m. that Clinton Middle School would be closed after a ‘substantial’ water leak. Teachers at Clinton Middle will report to the school as normal.

All other Anderson County Schools will be on their normal schedules.