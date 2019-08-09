Clinton nurse charged with fraudulently obtaining prescription drugs

A nurse from Clinton was indicted Friday on charges that she fraudulently obtained prescription drugs.

Tonia Suttles, 46, of Clinton is facing eight counts of prescription drug fraud after an investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Drug Investigation Division.

The TBI began investigating in February of 2017 after receiving a tip from the Knoxville Police Department. Investigators discovered that while working at two different medical practices over a two-year period she used her position as a nurse practitioner to fraudulently obtain controlled substances.

Suttles was arrested Thursday with assistance from the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office. She was booked into the Anderson County Jail on $25,000 bond.