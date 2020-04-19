Clinton Police search for missing 15-year-old

CLINTON (WATE) – The Clinton Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 15-year-old.

Dejaney Gennoe, 15, was last seen at Coachman Drive residence in Clinton around 9 p.m. Friday night, according to her guardians.

The girl has brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5’5″ and weighs approx. 123 pounds. Gennoe has three piercings in each ear and a nose ring as well. She was last seen wearing a burgundy Faith Promise Church t-shirt and Gray Leggings.

If anyone has any information as to the whereabouts of Gennoe, you are asked to call Clinton Police at 865-457-3112 or call 911.