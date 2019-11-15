Clinton police searching for robbery suspect

CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) – Clinton police are asking for the public’s help in locating suspect alleged to be involved in an aggravated robbery at a Rocky Top Market Thursday night.

Clinton Police Department officials say the aggravated robbery at the Rocky Top Market on North Charles G. Seivers Boulevard near Interstate 75 occurred around 11:20 p.m.

The store clerk gave police a description of the suspect and their vehicle in which they left.

Police say the man is described as a white male with a full beard in his early 30s, standing around 5’8″ tall and had been wearing a cream-colored jacket with a white beanie.

Police say the suspect left the gas station parking lot and headed east towards Andersonville – he was driving a light blue Chevrolet single-cab truck, towing a trailer with fence style railing.

If you have any information about this robbery, the suspect or the vehicle, police ask that you please contact Detective Jon Wilson at the Clinton Police Dept 865-457-3112.

LATEST STORIES